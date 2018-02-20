2 cars damaged in Springfield garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a garage fire, in which two cars were damaged in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger, firefighters were called to 26 Vinton Street at 7:30 a.m., where they found a detached garage on fire. Leger said the fire was put out quickly, and that there were no injuries.

In addition to the damaged cars, the fire caused under $10,000 in damage to the garage.