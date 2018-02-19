Young man thanks state troopers for saving life after nearly drowning

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – A young man got the chance to thank two state troopers who rescued him from nearly drowning in the frigid waters of the Merrimack River.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers Russell Phippen and John Hazelrigg of the State Police Air Wing performed a hands-on water rescue from a helicopter to save Raveth Than last month.

Police said after failed rescue attempts by boat, Hazelrigg flew the helicopter close to the river surface and Phippen leaned over the water and pulled Than into the aircraft.

According to police, Than would not have survived if he stayed in the river much longer.

Police said Than spent a week in the hospital, but has since been discharged.

He went to the Air Wing’s northeastern base at Lawrence Airport to thank the troopers in person last week.