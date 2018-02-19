This week’s temperatures expected to be above month’s average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might still be winter but we’ll be feeling more like spring Tuesday.

The gap between average and what we will be feeling gets bigger throughout the week. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the mid 30s.

This week’s high temperatures may reach the upper 60s midweek. That will put western Massachusetts as much as 30 degrees above average.

Jacon Dupre of Brookfield, an ice fisherman, told 22News the warmer weather has impacted his favorite winter activity, “It’s been pretty good, more so out this way. The ice is a little safer out here than it is in Brookfield.”

Just this month we have seen more above average temperatures than on average for the month and we get even warmer Tuesday.