Teen pulled over for allegedly going 108 MPH on Massachusetts highway

HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are reminding drivers that speeding doesn’t just endanger yourself, but everyone around you as well. The reminder comes after a teen was pulled over in eastern Massachusetts for allegedly traveling 43 miles per hour over the speed limit on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police posted the reminder on their Facebook page, along with a photo of the teen’s $435 ticket. According to state police, the teen was driving on I-495 East in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, when a trooper measured his speed at 108 MPH.

“Be kind, courteous, and think of others,” state police said. “We don’t want to have to respond to a crash that could result in serious or fatal injuries, especially if it’s caused by careless decisions.”