Suffield to launch community safety initiative

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A project out of Suffield could help first responders better assist individuals with mental disabilities in emergency situations. The Foundation for Exceptional Children of Suffield, Suffield by the River and Suffield Police Department are launching Project Keep Me Safe Cards, a community safety initiative, Tuesday.

The project utilizes identification cards to help first responders interact with individuals with special needs, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease during emergency situations. They will contain identification information, including name, date of birth, address, medical information and emergency contacts.

The cards can also be used for identification purposes if a child or adult goes missing.

The project’s unveiling ceremony will be held on February 20 at SPD’s conference room on Mountain Road from 9:00-10:30 a.m.