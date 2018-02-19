Steeple damage closes church and street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Walnut Street in Holyoke is closed while work is done to the Church of the Incomparable God.

The recent weather is blamed for the collapse of a small part of one of the church towers.

Repair work is underway. All worship services and bible school is suspended and the food pantry is closed.

One Holyoke resident, Deborah Shelton, told 22News that it’s a good idea to keep the church closed until its safe for its parishioners, “Absolutely it’s a safety issue. It’s like granite you know the parishioners want to go up in there and stuff like that but you just never know so better safe then sorry.”

Local food pantry’s are prepared to step in and assist while the church remains closed.

The church administrators said it has made all the necessary provisions to provide public safety.

There is no word yet on when the church will re-open.