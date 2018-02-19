State police: Man had more than double legal amount of alcohol in car

BOSTON (WWLP)– A Waltham man is due in court after being arrested for unlawfully transporting liquor and possessing cocaine. He was allegedly found by Massachusetts State Police with more than double the legal amount of alcoholic beverages in his van.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, troopers pulled over 49-year-old Edwin Loyola-Delvalle in Boston early Monday morning for a motor vehicle lights violation when they found a large amount of alcohol in the back of his van.

Police said the Waltham resident had just above 30 gallons of malt liquor and more than 8 gallons of alcoholic beverages. Under Massachusetts law, only 20 gallons of a malt beverage or 3 gallons of alcoholic beverages can be transported at a time without a permit or license.

According to police, Loyola-Delvalle was also found to have a bag containing 0.6 grams of what they believe is cocaine.

He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at Dorchester District Court.