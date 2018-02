SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on I-91 northbound may have slowed your ride into downtown Springfield on Monday morning.



State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News that there was a rollover on I-91 northbound near the Longmeadow Curve involving a sedan.

The right lane and the Exit 2 off ramp were temporarily closed as MassDOT made guard rail repairs, but have since been reopened to drivers.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.