Springfield police investigating shooting on Forest Park Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood Monday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph Piemonte told 22News that police were called to the area of 85 Forest Park Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers discovered damage to a second floor apartment in the 0-100 block of the street. No one was hit by gunfire.

Walsh said this was not a random act, and that police are continuing to look into the incident.

