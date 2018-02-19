Record warm weather on the way

(WWLP) – We have the potential for record tying or breaking temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday and the jet stream is responsible.

The jet stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky that can help to separate colder air to the north and warmer air to the south as well as provide a track for storms to follow. The jet stream during the middle of this week takes a giant dip in the western 2/3rd of the country allowing for cold air to drop in for most of the country. In the eastern third of the country the jet stream takes a huge rise, allowing for much warmer air to push north into the entire east coast, including New England.

While the rest of February is looking above average as far as temperatures are concerned, what about Spring?

Meteorological Spring runs March-May and the outlook for that is also for above average temperatures here in New England. That doesn’t mean no occasional cool downs, but overall temperatures will be warmer than normal.

