Recent sightings of coyotes remind pet owners to be cautious

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coyotes are causing some concerns for pet owners in western Massachusetts.

22News has received reports of coyotes in East Longmeadow, Westfield, Chicopee and West Springfield. According to Mass Wildlife, coyotes can view cats and smaller dogs as potential prey, and they can see larger dogs as a threat.

One West Springfield pet owner said he use to let his dogs loose in his backyard, but he won’t be after coyote sightings.

“I have two shih tzus. Neighbors have been telling me about coyotes in the neighborhood. So what I need to do now is take them out on a leash, and walk around with them in the neighborhood so that they don’t get mauled by a coyote,” said Dave Banas of West Springfield.

According to Mass Wildlife, keeping your pets leashed and feeding them indoors can help keep from attracting coyotes to your property.