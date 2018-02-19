President’s Day weekend brings car deals to local dealerships

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As President’s Day comes to an end, so do many of the holiday-themed sales that many dealerships offered this weekend.

Marcotte Ford in Holyoke was busy as customers shopped for a good deal.

The dealership’s weekend sales featured new Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The 2018 Ford EcoSport was also a top seller.

President, Mike Marcotte said the rainy weather didn’t stop people from looking for a President’s Day deal.

Marcotte told 22News, “It brings people out here to try different vehicles and look at the ford products and gives us an opportunity to show them what we offer and the services that we offer.”

Marcotte Ford is building a new sales and service facility.

It’s set to open this summer, just across Main Street.