Presidents Day 2018: What’s open, what’s closed

(WWLP) – Presidents Day is celebrated every year on the third Monday of February. The federal holiday is officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, but has become widely known as President’s Day.
Here is a look at what is open, and what is closed, on Presidents’ Day:
- Banks: Most closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Public Transit: See below for service changes
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- Schools: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
Public transit services may be affected by the Presidents Day holiday:
- BRTA: Running on regular weekday schedule
- FRTA: No service.
- PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area buses running on normal schedule with a few exceptions, UMass Transit running on reduced service. Click here for a complete look at service changes.
- MBTA: All services will run on a Saturday schedule. Click here for a complete look at service changes.