Pet Corner: Prometheus

Name: Prometheus

Breed: Cat

Gender: Male

Age: 10 months old

Color: Black and White

Prometheus came to Dakin because someone in his family had allergies, and they couldn’t live with him. This fellow lived with all kinds of people, young and old, and likes everyone. His former family describes him as playful and affectionate, and a bit of a clown. They said that the best thing about Prometheus is his personality. He lived with some dogs and learned to exist peacefully with them. This handsome guy is available at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

Click here to learn more about Prometheus >>

Events/Other Topics

Dog Training Classes

Our Leverett location has several dog training classes coming in the weeks ahead, including:

Basic Manners Dog Training – starts Saturday, March 3 (5 weekly sessions) at 10:15am

Puppy and Beyond – starts Saturday, March 24 (8 weekly sessions) at 9:15am

Canine Good Citizen – starts Saturday, April 7 (5 weekly sessions plus optional 6th) at 11:15am

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org