Pet Corner: Prometheus

Name: Prometheus
Breed: Cat
Gender: Male
Age: 10 months old
Color: Black and White
Prometheus came to Dakin because someone in his family had allergies, and they couldn’t live with him. This fellow lived with all kinds of people, young and old, and likes everyone. His former family describes him as playful and affectionate, and a bit of a clown. They said that the best thing about Prometheus is his personality. He lived with some dogs and learned to exist peacefully with them. This handsome guy is available at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.
Events/Other Topics
Dog Training Classes
Our Leverett location has several dog training classes coming in the weeks ahead, including:
- Basic Manners Dog Training – starts Saturday, March 3 (5 weekly sessions) at 10:15am
- Puppy and Beyond – starts Saturday, March 24 (8 weekly sessions) at 9:15am
- Canine Good Citizen – starts Saturday, April 7 (5 weekly sessions plus optional 6th) at 11:15am
