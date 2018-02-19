Parking garage for MGM Springfield set to open alongside casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you drive the raised portion of I-91 in Springfield, you can’t miss it. It’s where the glitzy sign visible to drivers on the highway will be hung.

MGM Springfield Spokesman Saverio Mancini told 22News the seven level, 3,400 space garage is on schedule to open with the rest of the casino in September. Right now, it’s available for construction vehicles only.

The garage will be brightly lit with LED lights and have a state of the art camera security system. They still need to put in elevators, some decking and fencing.

Mancini told 22News they are developing a parking program that they will announce closer to the fall. That parking program will be based on projected traffic flow, and events at the MassMutual Center.

He also said they plan on making some spaces available for municipal parking, which is part of MGM’s host community agreement with the city.