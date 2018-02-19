Ohio river floods businesses

(WSAZ) Flood waters from the Ohio River flooded parts of downtown Pomeroy, Ohio late Saturday, and continued to rise Sunday.

Business owner Cathy Cooper came by to check on her store Sunday which had several inches of water taking up the first floor.

“You get a sick feeling,” said Cooper. “You begin to see dollar signs to be honest. You begin to see dollar signs and what it’s going to cost you to get back where you are.”

Just 24 hours prior, Cooper and her partners were emptying their fabric shop in advance of the river rising. Cooper says after seeing the damage, she knows they made the right choice.

Cooper says she does worry that this is not the end, as more rain is forecast for later in the week, and she’s not sure when they will be able to reopen the store.

But that sick feeling isn’t enough to scare Cooper and her business partners away from their riverfront location.

“It can be overwhelming, but as we said when you have a business on the river, and you’ve known this for years, you expect it.”

