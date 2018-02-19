Northampton receives grant for dam removal

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is planning to remove a dam from the Upper Roberts Meadow reservoir.

The city is receiving a $25,000 grant from the state to restore the reservoir. The grant will support the city in the demolition and restoration of the reservoir.

The removal of the 30-foot high dam will provide numerous environmental benefits. It will allow about nine miles of upstream habitat of fish and other aquatic wildlife to connected. This will also allow for better movement of sediment and organic matter.

22News contacted the Northampton DPW to see when this removal will be taking place and we are still waiting to hear back from them.