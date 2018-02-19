More bike lanes, crosswalk improvements coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting around is getting a lot safer for pedestrians and cyclists in the city of Springfield. The city was awarded more than $360,000 to make the community safer and more accessible.

The money is part of a Complete Streets Funding Award from the state. Governor Charlie Baker and area officials announced this money will allow more then 60 crosswalks in Springfield to be repainted. Bike lanes will also be added for cyclists on some city streets.

Additionally, the funds will help repair sidewalks in order to improve access to schools, as well as the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street.

The goal is to improve livability, economic development, and recreation for residents of Springfield. But the city is not alone in receiving this kind of funding; Agawam, West Springfield, and Easthampton will also be awarded funds to make improvements for walkers and cyclists.

