Minus the warmer weather, we have seen a fair share of snow this season

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though we’ve had our share of mild weather this winter, we’ve also had a fair amount of snow. 22News found out how this pattern of snow storms and melting has affected your winter.

This isn’t the first winter we’ve had mild air. Last February we had two days in the 60’s twice and two days in the 70’s.

We’ve gotten used to the sound of melting snow this winter. We’ve seen a good amount of snow this season, but it didn’t last long.

Western Massachusetts was covered with 15 inches of snow in January, when the average is a little more than 13 and a half. We’ve see about seven and a half inches of snow so far in February, when the monthly average is almost a foot. So far for the snow season we have gotten around 33 inches of snow, average snowfall amount for the season is around 48 inches.

All season long, at different times, you could see these ice fisherman out on the ice at the Oxbow in Northampton as you drove south on I-91.

An ice fisherman told 22News Monday might be his last day out on the ice for awhile because of the warm air in the forecast. Edward Dupre, from Warren, told 22News, “It is warm out today is probably going to be the last day on the ice that’s why we are out here today after today they said the ice conditions are not going to be safe anymore.”

This week’s forecast calls for two days in the sixties. We could even break some record high temperatures.