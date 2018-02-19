Ludlow police warning residents after a series of break-ins

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious people wandering neighborhoods at any time of day.

Police said at least three homes and one business have been broken into in the last few weeks.

The break-ins occurred in the Wedgewood drive neighborhood, and in the neighborhood between Our Lady of Fatima church and the Ludlow Country Club.

Police said burglars have been breaking in through rear doors.

“It makes me nervous,” Ludlow resident Dmitri Ray told 22News. “You know you think this is a good place to live and everything. It’s unsettling. Definitely need to lock your doors and everything like that.”

Ludlow police are asking residents in these neighborhoods with security cameras to contact the detectives bureau about any footage they might have.