Ludlow PD asking residents to be vigilant after recent house break-ins

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are reminding residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods following a series of home break-ins over the last three weeks.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News there have been three house break-ins and one business break-in since February 1.

Two of the house break-ins happened in the neighborhood between the Our Lady of Fatima Church and the Ludlow Country Club. Valadas said the suspects forced entry through doors in the back of the homes. Another break-in happened in the Wedgewood Drive neighborhood off Cady and Simmonds Streets.

Most recently, Valadas said an attempted break-in was discovered at a back door of another home in the Stevens Street and Winsor Street area on Friday.

Many items were reported stolen in these break-ins.

If you see any suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood, you’re asked to call Ludlow Police at 413-583-8305. Residents who may have home surveillance footage that could be helpful to detectives are also asked to contact the police department.