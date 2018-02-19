‘I’m Animal Friendly’ license plates support animals across Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Animal Coalition is encouraging car buyers and owners to support animals across the state by getting an “I’m Animal Friendly” license plate.

The nonprofit organization kicked off a year-long awareness campaign earlier this month called “Drive Like An Animal Lover.”

Presidents Day weekend is a particularly popular time to buy cars. By getting an “I’m Animal Friendly” license plate, you’d be supporting statewide spay and neuter efforts at animal shelters and animal control agencies.

“Spay and neuter is one of the most humane ways to decrease the number of animals who need homes,” the organization said in a release sent to 22News. “But it can be very expensive, especially for animal shelters and rescue groups working with limited budgets.”

To learn more about getting an “I’m Animal Friendly” plate, click here.