Hadley Public Schools committed to protecting students following Florida shooting

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)-–In a letter sent home with students, Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Annie McKenzie assured families that they’re working with Hadley Public Safety to protect local children following a shooting at a South Florida High School.

According to McKenzie, Hadley police are working with Massachusetts State Police to train students and staff in enhanced lockdown procedures.

“Public safety officers regularly meet with district and school administration, visit our campuses, foster relationships with students, participate in safety and crisis team meetings, and teach students about safety,” McKenzie stated in the letter.

McKenzie also encouraged parents to share a message of peace and kindness with their children in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Even when we are confronted with egregious acts of inhumanity, there are still many examples of hope, compassion, humanity, and love in our world,” McKenzie said. “Perhaps most importantly, we can remind our children and each other that a powerful antidote to violence is a personal commitment to non-violence – to peace; a commitment to always speaking and acting with respect, civility, courtesy, kindness, and care.”

All students were sent home with the joint letter from McKenzie, Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason and Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel.

Parents can contact the Superintendent’s office with questions about safety and security procedures.