Greenfield DPW director defends water and sewer rate increase

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-–Water and sewer rates are increasing for Greenfield residents for the first time in seven years.

The money will help pay for major infrastructure projects, including replacing a more than 75 year old water main on Leyden Road. The project cost $1.4 million.

According to Department of Public Works Director Don Ouellette, the city will have to start making bond payments for the project in FY18, which is funded by rate payers.

Ouellette defended the rate increase in a statement to 22News, saying, in part:

“I truly believe that the only way to keep rates lower is to continue to defer maintenance and cut corners, which could lead to major safety and health issues like we’ve seen in Spencer, Massachusetts or Flint, Michigan.”

Residents will see a 10 percent increase on water rates and 15 percent on sewer rates. They’ll pay an average of $9 more per month on water and sewer combined.

There may be another five to 10 percent increase on bills in the future to help pay for other projects.