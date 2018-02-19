General Pierce Bridge to be reduced to one lane over next 2 weeks

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge, connecting Greenfield and Montague, will be down to one lane over the next two weeks due to scheduled construction work.

According to Montague police, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in alternating directions Tuesday through Friday, and again next week Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

An $18 million dollar construction project on the bridge is still in its early phases. The MassDOT project will be funded through the 2019 Transportation Improvement Program for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments.

Construction on the bridge begins in the spring of 2020.

