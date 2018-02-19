For February 22News focuses on women’s heart health

(WWLP) – Just as many women die from heart disease as men but some risk factors are specific to women.

If you take birth control and you smoke, it puts you at a very high risk for heart disease and blood clots.

10% of women are prone to gestational diabetes during pregnancy, that can put you at a greater risk for diabetes later on. Pre-eclampsia can develop during pregnancy. It leads to high blood pressure and can put you at risk later in life.

Inflammatory diseases like arthritis and lupus can also increase a women’s risk.

Doctors say its important to know your numbers.

William Hiser an M.D., Cardiologist at Baystate Medical Center told 22News, “They may not all be really bad. Your cholesterol may not be really high, your blood pressure may not be really high. The combination of multiple risk factors is often more dangerous that one particularly bad risk factor such as very high cholesterol.”

Women often have different symptoms than men and sometimes symptoms aren’t even noticeable.

Exercise and a healthy diet are crucial to lowering your risk for heart disease, especially if you are feeling stressed or depressed.