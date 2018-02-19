Drivers continue to raise concerns over I-91 Longmeadow curve

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After one more accident Monday at the Longmeadow curves on I-91, drivers once again said they feel unsafe on that stretch of highway.

A rollover crash closed the right lane and the Exit 2 off-ramp Monday morning. It’s just one of many accidents that have occurred at the Longmeadow curve over the years.

The Longmeadow curve on I-91 North creates a dangerous merge, with drivers coming off the highway crossing the path of northbound vehicles and drivers don’t always see each other in time.

Anthony Jordan of Connecticut told 22News, “It’s terrible. Absolutely. You can’t get off, people cutting you off. They need to really do something about it. It’s hazardous.”

Monday’s rollover crash is one of several accidents at the Longmeadow curve over the last few months. After four people died on the roadway over the course of a single weekend last January, MassDOT announced they will be studying the traffic flow at the Longmeadow curve.

Until things change, some drivers said all they can do is take it slow on that stretch of road.

“I have two kids and when I’m driving on that road it’s always I am slowing down and taking extra precautions because I always see accidents over there,” said Rangit Nimbalkr of West Springfield.

The most recent accident at the curve closed the right lane and the exit two off ramp Monday, while MassDOT repaired the guardrails.