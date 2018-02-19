Diocese of Springfield holding public listening sessions about potential improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The public will have a chance to give input to the Diocese of Springfield on how the church can improve at a series of listening sessions from February 20-April 12.

There will be nine 90-minute listening sessions across the region in cities including Greenfield, Northampton and Springfield.

Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is encouraging members of the public to share their thoughts on what the church does well, how the church can improve, and what the church should start doing.

“The word synod means ‘together on a journey’ and my goal, through these sessions, is to take the time to listen and continue walking together on this journey with renewed commitment and vigor to the many needs of the Diocesan Community,” Rozanski said in a statement to 22News.

Individuals who choose to comment will have one minute to voice their opinion at the listening sessions.

All sessions will run from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., and are on the dates below:

February 20 – Holy Trinity Parish – Greenfield

February 22 – St. Thomas Parish – Palmer

February 28 – St. John Cantius Hall – Northampton

March 6 – St. Joseph Parish – Pittsfield

March 15 – Mary, Mother of Hope Parish – Springfield

March 19 – St. Rose de Lima Parish – Chicopee

April 2 – Blessed Sacrament Parish – Holyoke

April 12 – St. Thomas Parish – West Springfield

March 3 – Spanish Session – St. Catherine of Siena Parish – Springfield

(this will be part of the Encuentro from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)