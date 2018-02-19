College interns help Today Show in PyeongChang run smoothly

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) – During the Olympics it’s the athletes who get most of the attentions, but there are thousands of people who made the trip to PyeongChang to work behind the scenes, to bring you all of the action, including some lucky college students.

Pulling off the Today Show in another country, in a different time zone, is no easy task. Those working behind the scenes to get the athletes to the set, are getting quite the workout.

[WATCH: College Interns at the Olympics]

“I would say runner, like literally run,” says Texas State University Sophomore John Lee who sprints lots of steps and stairs.

Lee is in PyeongChang with his communications professor Michael Burns, who is in charge of 14 “runners.”

“They’ve been kicking butt, doing a great job, working long hours but having fun,” Burns explains.

It’s his fifth Olympic games and the first time he’s brought two of his own students, who are rubbing shoulders with Olympic gold.

“I’ve seen Chloe Kim, Shaun White, all of the figure skaters besides Nathan Chen,” Lee adds.

Burns also witnessed something special with Shaun White in the green room he’ll never forget.

“His family hadn’t seen him yet after the medal ceremony, so we walked them in after he was already there, they all started cheering, his mom was crying, his dad was crying. It was really cool to witness this moment,” Burns said.

It makes all of the 12- to 14-hour days worth it.

“Who needs sleep when you’re going to the Olympics, right?” Lee jokes.