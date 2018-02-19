Clogged storm drain causes flooding in Westfield apartment complex

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents at a Westfield apartment complex are struggling with flooding issues.

A clogged drain has caused some basements to flood at one of the Colonial Pine Acres apartments.

One resident told 22News the flooding started in January, after a large pothole formed outside his apartment. The pothole has since been filled but says he’s still dealing with flooding problems.

Residents who live in the complex say they want to see something done.

Johnny Santago, a resident of the apartments, told 22News, “A lot of valuable stuff that people have is just getting ruined and no one wants that. We want something to happen soon for all this flooding to stop because in the summer time, it’s probably going to keep raining a lot and more flooding is going to happen.”

The Westfield Housing Authority owns the property and has been made aware of the problem by its residents.

22News has called the housing authority, but there was no answer due to the holiday.