Church of the Incomparable God in Holyoke temporarily closed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Church of the Incomparable God in Holyoke, also known as Iglesia El Dios Incomparable, will be closed to the public until further notice.

A small part of the south side of the right tower has collapsed due to recent weather.

All worship services and Bible school are suspended until the church’s repairs are complete and safe for public services. The food pantry at the church has also been temporarily closed.

The church administration said they have made all the necessary provisions to provide public safety and will restore services as soon as possible.