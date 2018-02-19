Child flu deaths still rising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eighty-four children have died from the flu so far this season. In the weekly report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 children died just last week.

It is still too early to say whether the flu season has peaked or not, though the figure of 22 deaths was not a significant increase over the week before.

In recent years, the highest number of reported child deaths linked to the flu was in 2014-2015, when 148 kids died.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that it is not too late to get a flu shot, becuase the flu is still circulating widely throughout the state. Of the 84 children who have died so far this year, three out of four did not get the flu shot. More than half of children who got a flu vaccine this year did not get the flu.

Flu activity is highest in the western, northeastern, and southeastern portions of the state, according to the Department of Public Health, while central Massachusetts has the lowest flu activity level.