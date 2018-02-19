Car dealerships wheeling and dealing on President’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the car world, President’s Day means sales. Dealerships are getting creative in their discounts. Some are doubling your tax rebate. Others are offering 0% interest financing for 72 months.

Nothing signals President’s Day quite like the smell of the inside of brand new car. The balloons were out at Balise Hyundai in Springfield. General Manager Brian Houser told 22News what makes President’s Day so significant.

“The manufacturer has new model years. On top of that we have a lot of 2017’s so if people don’t want to go with the new model that cam out they can take advantage of substantial savings on the 2017’s,” explained Houser.

Whether it’s their luxury sedan — the Genesis — or a Balise certified pre-owned vehicle, Houser said they are all competitively priced.

It’s not just the President’s Day discounts. These new cars have a lot of features, including a technology that can detect when there is about to be a collision. It stops your car automatically.

It was a day of wheeling and dealing. Customers like Rob Capner were shopping to reduce his carbon footprint.

“They have a plug-in hybrid and a hybrid version and we are trying to be green and jump into that market,” said Capner, a Longmeadow resident.

After you drive off the lot, Balise wants you to know their collision repair and car cleaning center is at your service.

Other cool new features for 2018 include blue link technology where you can start your car from your cell phone.