Bride gets stuck in elevator on way to reception

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WTNH) – A bride almost missed her own wedding reception in Rhode Island.

Her reasoning? She was stuck in an elevator.

Melissa Rodger was four feet shy of the 18th floor when the elevator randomly stopped.

“I was hoping that it would just take a minute,” Rodger said. “Two minutes. Five minutes went by and I thought okay this is – something might be wrong.”

The incident happened at the Providence Biltmore hotel.

Rodgers husband, Justin Rodger, was notified by one of Melissa’s bridesmaids.

“One of her bridesmaids came up to me and whispered in my ear, ‘We have a situation that is going on. Don’t be alarmed but Melissa is stuck in the elevator.’”

The fire department arrived soon after and pried open the doors to get Melissa out. A technician and got the elevator running again.

The entire process took approximately 45 minutes.