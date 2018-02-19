Black Panther has behind the scenes connection to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are wrapping up their Presidents Day weekend with a treat to the movies. The Disney-Marvel’s film “Black Panther” has taken the box office by storm, and left many mesmerized with its unique story line.

“This movie is transcendent right now,” John Payant, a Palmer resident, said.

Hold tight, #BlackPanther is the #1 movie in the world. Who’s seeing it again? pic.twitter.com/dlUyi9RREh — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 19, 2018

There are many elements that make this super hero film stand out from others. One happens to be its unique costume design, which movie goers in Springfield noted.

Black Panther also has ties to the Springfield community. Ruth Carter is the costume designer for this film, she was born and raised in Springfield.

“To have that connection here…we’re very proud,” Payant said.

Carter graduated from Technical High School in Springfield and apprenticed with the former Stage West in Springfield.

One person also told 22News they are happy their children can see this film during Black History Month.

“For me the motivational factor is for my kids to see people like themselves in the movies and for them to see that we come in all different shades,” Tanya Stanberry said.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Black Panther is the first Marvel movie to be directed by a black director.

Disney estimates the film will bring in over $200 million dollars for President’s Day weekend.