Rock 102 host John O’Brien talks about his aortic aneurysm and open heart surgery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of Heart Health Month, 22News is helping to shed light on the very serious condition of aortic aneurysms.

22News anchor Barry Kriger sat down with Rock 102 radio host John O’Brien who underwent open heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm last month. Doctors don’t normally scan for aneurysms, which can be deadly; John’s was discovered by accident.

“It was something that I was lucky enough to have found while I was unlucky enough to be getting treated for cancer,” he said. “We would do the scans every three months to see how the cancer drugs were working and some time—two years ago—the doctor said, ‘You have an aortic aneurysm and we’re going to need to fix this eventually.'”

