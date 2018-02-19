Amherst Cinema holds historical film screening on President’s Day

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families filled the Amherst Cinemas Monday to see the movie, “Hidden Figures,” which provides a lesson in black history.

Many families spent the President’s Day holiday at the movies but a day off from school wasn’t a break from learning.

As part of their Science on Screen Series, the Amherst Cinemas held a screening of “Hidden Figures,” a movie about the African-American women mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

Carol Johnson, Executive Director of the Amherst Cinema, told 22News, “It’s a way to learn about science in a new way and to combine the humanities with science, this is a very important story and it’s very well done.”

Dozens filled the theater for Monday’s film, “Hidden Figures” gives viewers a lesson on science and black history.

Before the screening, UMass professor Whitney Battle-Baptiste spoke about the lack of notoriety these mathematicians received for their work, and how this film shed new light on their accomplishments.

“We don’t know a lot about them and that’s the sad part of it and a lot of people don’t know about movies like this and books about the real lives of people who were on the front lines of integrating all types of fields,” said Battle-Baptiste.

Battle-Baptiste told 22News these women paved the way for young African-Americans working in science today.

22News will be airing a “Hidden History” special on Sunday, February 25th at 11AM on The CW Springfield.