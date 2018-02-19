Airline employee prevents sex trafficking

(KCRA) Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies believe they helped stop two teens from unknowingly being lured into the sex trafficking trade, and credit the quick instincts of an American Airlines ticket agent from preventing the girls from being tricked.

A man contacted the girls on social media and convinced them to board a plane to New York on Aug. 30, 2017, promising a high-paying modeling job.

The 15 and 17-year-old girls tried to check in, but there were a few red flags. The girls did not have IDs, they were minors and traveling alone, their tickets were for very expensive seats in first class, and there was a fraudulent flag on the credit card showing it was stolen at some point.

The girls did not realize that their plane tickets were one way. Both of them told their parents they were spending the night at the other’s house.

Sanderson said the girls told him that a man named Drey on Instagram hired them to do modeling work in some music videos and offered to fly them to New York.

“I explained that I believed they were being sex trafficked and that they would become prostitutes of some sort in New York and that they wouldn’t have had a choice in the matter,” said Deputy Todd Sanderson of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

