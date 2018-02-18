Western Massachusetts wakes up to a winter wonderland Sunday morning

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After mild air over the last couple of days western Massachusetts received accumulating snowfall late Saturday night into Sunday morning. 22News traveled to the lower Pioneer Valley where they saw more than just a couple inches of snow.

Accumulating snowfall fell late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Snow was done by 5 o’clock Sunday morning. Snowfall totals ranged from 3.5 inches of snow in Chicopee to about 6 inches in Monson.

So far for the month of February western Massachusetts has gotten 7.5 inches of snow, average snowfall totals for the month is 11.8 inches.

22News found many people taking advantage of their Sunday to clean up after the storm. 22News traveled to East Longmeadow, just one of the towns that saw around 3 inches of snow.

We asked a one local resident how they feel about this winter’s crazy weather pattern. James Carmenatty. from Springfield, told 22News, “Its hit or miss I prefer the 70s myself, but it is what it is, and its been a milder winter than we thought not as much snowfall so thats always good.”

With high temperatures possibly getting into the 60s next week a lot of melting will be occurring.