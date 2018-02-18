West Springfield RV show hosts the latest camping technology

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The grounds of the Big E played host, as it does every year, to camping and RV enthusiasts off all ages.

People come from all across New England to see the giant motorized homes that are on display.

It was a showcase of the latest and greatest in camping technology.

It didn’t come cheap…but 22News spoke with both sellers and buyers who say it’s worth every penny.

Jake McGinnis an RV dealer told 22News, “That’s going to be the Jaycee Northpoint that we have right here. It’s absolutely huge and we’ve already sold four of them.”

Malcom Brown, a hopeful buyer from Chesterfield, MA discussed the atmosphere of such an event, “Definitely, this place is packed, got to be doing better…they’re not cheap.”

And there’s still time left to experience the camping and RV show.

It continues through Monday, President’s Day.