SHANGHAI (WFLA/CNN) – What happens when you add bricks to boneheads?

According to a surveillance video obtained by CNN, you get a break-in that goes epically wrong.

Police in Shanghai, China released a video showing two suspects approaching a business with what appear to be bricks in their hands.

One throws a brick at the door, but the other blows it, completely misses, and knows his accomplice out cold.

The crook had to flee with an unconscious partner in crime.

