U.S. Sen. Edward Markey hosting public town hall in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is hosting a public town hall event in Framingham to update residents on ongoing actions in Congress.

The Massachusetts Democrat plans to discuss a range of topics including immigration, the federal budget, climate change, and health care.

Markey will also take questions at the town hall event scheduled to begin at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Memorial Building on Concord Street in Framingham.

Markey has strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion plan for the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, calling it a “monetary mirage.”

He’s also helped lead an effort in the Senate to undo the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality rules and has called on the country to spend $1 billion to develop a universal flu vaccine.

