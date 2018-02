HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police Sgt. Mitchell Kuc told 22News they’ve been getting a lot of reports of suspicious people parked near vehicles in people’s driveways.

It’s been happening in several neighborhoods across town.

22News asked people what they do to make sure they don’t become a victim.

Sgt. Kuc is reminding you to keep your valuables out of plain sight and to lock your doors.

You can report suspicious activity to the Hadley Police by calling them at 413-584-0883.