SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is getting money to upgrade the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

Jaimye Bartak, spokesperson for Springfield’s Water & Sewer Commission, told 22News they are getting a $50,000 loan to build a new pumping station.

The station will be able to move more sewage into the Bondi’s Island wastewater treatment plant. That extra capacity will make the raw sewage discharges into the Connecticut River less frequent.