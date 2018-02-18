Springfield local businesses looking forward to the 2019 AHL All-star classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents have been expressing excitement about the city hosting the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

22News brought you the announcement Saturday night that the Mass Mutual Center will host the event in January 2019.

Fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to the hockey action.

Local businesses think the event will have a big economic impact on the city.

Nadim Kashouh is the owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill in downtown Springfield.

He told 22News he expects business to get better. “Anytime there’s anything going on in the city of Springfield, whether it’s at Mass Mutual or Symphony Hall, it’s definitely going to have an impact on business. We’re looking forward to it and any event like that will definitely bring people who want to dine and eat and enjoy the night life as well.”

The AHL All-star Classic will be a two-day event beginning on January 27th, 2019.