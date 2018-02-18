Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

Sunrise in Ludlow 2/18/18. Photo Courtesy: Annette Leblanc

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!  TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

  • Shutesbury: 5″
  • Ashfield: 4.8″
  • North Amherst: 4.4″
  • Springfield: 4″
  • Wales: 4″
  • South Hadley: 3.5″”
  • East Longmeadow: 3.5″

 

