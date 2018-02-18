Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com! TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Shutesbury: 5″

Ashfield: 4.8″

North Amherst: 4.4″

Springfield: 4″

Wales: 4″

South Hadley: 3.5″”

East Longmeadow: 3.5″