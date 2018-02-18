Massachusetts: Beware of schemers targeting immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ attorney general has launched a campaign to educate residents about scammers who swindle people out of money by pretending to be qualified to provide immigration legal advice or services.

The campaign launched by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office targets so-called “notario fraud.”

The attorney general’s office has created a website that, among other things, directs people to look up their immigration attorney to ensure they are authorized to practice law in the state.

The campaign will also include multilingual PSAs and posters. Healey’s office and the attorney general’s Advisory Council on New Americans will also be holding presentations with tips on how to avoid falling for “notario fraud.”

Copyright 2018 Associated Press