Job hunting this President’s Day weekend? Six Flags is looking to hire you

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam amusement park has hoisted the help wanted sign to fill some 3,000 seasonable jobs.

Job seekers filled the Six Flags resource center Sunday hoping they’ll be a good fit for the type of workers Six Flags is looking for.

Applicants came from both Western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Sarah Bennett, from Suffield, Connecticut told 22News, “I think it’ll be a great opportunity, I’m excited to see how it’ll go”.

Tacyana Francis of Springfield spoke with 22News about the application process, “It was easier than I thought it would be, online survey, they asked a lot of questions, they’re really friendly every step of the way.”

Men and women can apply for a range of job opportunities: cooking the food, service the rides, while others can emerge from behind the scenes. Eric Hagadorn from Farmington, Connecticut hopes to amuse, “Well I applied to be an actor or super hero, a villain character, just being entertaining.”

With thousands of jobs to fill, the process continues on Monday, President’s day from noon until four o’clock at the Six Flags resource center in Agawam.