Complete Streets funding granted to improve Springfield roadways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Improvements will be made for walkers and cyclists in the city of Springfield.

The States Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded the city more than $300,000 to make the area more accessible and safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Springfield will be repainting crosswalks in 64 different locations and adding more bike lanes for cyclists. The city will also repair sidwewalks to make multiple schools and the Springfield Boys and Girls Club more accessible.

Julian Castelogian of Springfield said, “I think it’s a great opportunity because the state collects money from us as tax payers so it’s good to have the state give something back. I think it’s good for everybody with the casino and the more tourists that are coming.”

This is the first time Springfield has been awarded Complete Streets funding.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News the WalkBike Springfield organization were key players in making that funding possible. “I think it’s just a great initiative for the city of Springfield. We’re seeing so much economic development and now we’re seeing that physical infrastructure coming with it so this is all going to be a big plus for the city of Springfield moving forward.”

The Complete Streets Organization said the goal of this funding is to improve livability, economic development, and recreation for the people of Springfield.

Click here for a complete list of the areas that will benefit from this funding.