SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts could soon see “pot cafes” popping up across the state, where adults can gather and legally smoke the recreational drug.

Paul Holcomb of Bondsville told 22News, “If that’s what someone has to do, let them do it on their on time, in their on place and the best thing is, is to be off the roads.”

“Cannabis cafes” could be coming to your community. That’s if the Cannabis Control Commission approves draft regulations for licensing such social consumption establishments, where adults can gather, purchase and use legal recreational pot.

“Where as if a person needs it or would like to do that…that;’s a good place to do it, like a sectioned area, kinda like there’s a smoking area, like in stadiums,” said Erica Bellyea of Springfield.

Such establishments could include “mixed-use” locations such as restaurants and yoga studios.

Governor Charlie Baker and law enforcement officials are against the idea, out of concern for public health safety and public health risks, if such facilities were to open.

If approved, Massachusetts would become the first state to approve so called “cannabis cafes.”

‘It’s everyone’s safety. It’s everyone’s concern. It’s like driving under the influence,” said Holcomb.

The cannabis control commission is expected to make a decision by the end of the month.